Now, scientists at the University of Vermont have applied a Big Data approach–using a massive data set of billions of words from actual usage — to support the 1960s theory.
February 12, 2015
Global Preference for Positive, Happy Words
In 1969, two psychologists at the University of Illinois proposed what they called the Pollyanna Hypothesis–the idea that there is a universal human tendency to use positive, happy words more frequently than negative ones. “Humans tend to look on (and talk about) the bright side of life,” they wrote. That speculation has provoked debate ever since.
