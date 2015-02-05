Earthly Happenings
Official Archive of EH Science: The Latest Science News and Discoveries
February 5, 2015
How the Brain Can Control Robotics
(MU News Bureau)
We recently reported on
new technology that enables amputees and other disabled people to control robotic arms with their brains
.
Since then, scientists at the University of Missouri, Columbia have been further investigating how the human brain interacts with such robotic limbs and the findings are fascinating.
Read this article...
