March 12, 2015
Early Tetrapod Skull Looks like Crocodile, or a Running Shoe
Our 360 million-year-old tetrapod ancestors may have been more like modern crocodiles than previously thought, according to a new 3D skull reconstruction from the University of Bristol, UK.
Acanthostega gunnari was a “four-footed” vertebrate, also known as a tetrapod, that invaded land during one of the great evolutionary transitions in Earth's history, 380-360 million years ago...
Read this story and see the reconstructed fossil
