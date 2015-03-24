Prehistoric Stone Tools with Animal Residue

About 2.8 million years ago, early humans probably survived on a diet of plants. As the human brain expanded, however, it craved richer nourishment - namely animal fat and meat. Lacking claws and sharp teeth, early humans developed the skills and stone tools
necessary to hunt large animals and cut the fat and meat from the carcasses.
Recently, this rare fossil
shed new light on early human evolution. Long before that, our oldest known primate ancestors lived in trees and may have looked like this
.
Now, evidence of human carnivorous behavior has been found among elephant remains at a Lower Paleolithic site in Revadim, Israel.